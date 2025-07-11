Club World Cup 2025 Final: Chelsea v PSG predictions, best bets and odds

It's the deciding match of the Club World Cup in the United States, and it's an all-European final. Former champions Chelsea face the current kings of Europe, PSG, on Sunday at 20:00 BST. Flashscore's Frank Monkhouse offers his expert predictions.

Four weeks of exciting play from the United States come down to this: the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Chelsea, the 2021 world champions, face PSG, recent winners of the UEFA Champions League, having defeated Inter Milan 5-0 in the final. It's the all-European final many football fans wanted, and it's a match that will live up to the hype.

Will French football reign supreme with PSG's simply stunning run, landing them another huge title? Can the English Premier League giants upset the odds to become two-time rulers of Planet Football? The leading online bookmakers offer over 100 pre-match and live betting markets. Read our big-match preview, follow the picks, and cheer your favourites to victory.

Chelsea v PSG, Sunday, 13 July, 20:00

Chelsea - PSG AFP

Chelsea v PSG tips

Both teams to score @ 8/13 (bet365)

Chelsea to win @ 4/1 (bet365)

Both score and Chelsea win @ 7/1 (bet365)

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Blues boast winning experience

Chelsea's past performances in the Club World Cup give fans reason to be hopeful. The Blues won the Club World Cup in 2021 with a 2-1 over Brazilian side Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi, thanks to goals from Lukaku and Havertz. The latter buried a winner from the penalty spot in extra time. Few pundits gave them a chance heading to the US, but the Londoners are potentially 90 minutes away from doing it all again.

Becoming two-time champions of the world with a win over the current holders of the Champions League title would set Chelsea up for a successful season. Enzo Maresca has his team playing with style and flair. They finished second in Group D with two wins and a defeat, scoring six goals and conceding three, ending a point behind Flamengo.

They didn't exactly set the heather alight in the opening three games, but knockout football seems to bring the best out of this team. They hammered Benfica 4-1 in the Round of 16, edged Palmeiras 2-1 in the quarters, and downed Fluminense 2-0 on Tuesday. They've had an extra day of rest and carry an attractive price, which is just too good to ignore.

Tip: Chelsea win @ 4/1 (bet365)

Bet explanation: If Chelsea win in 90 minutes, you'll land a handsome profit.

Parisians pack a punch

Followers of PSG couldn't have asked for much more from the team on their debut appearance at the Club World Cup. Fresh from thumping Milan 5-0 in a stunning Champions League final, Luis Enrique's stars wasted no time getting down to business in the States. There was no European hangover and, despite critics claiming they'd run out of steam at the end of a long season, PSG are going strong. Adding a World Cup to their European Cup would be the perfect end to a perfect campaign.

PSG won Group B with six points, finishing ahead of runners-up Botafogo and third-placed Atlético Madrid on goal difference. Each team posted six points, but with six goals scored and only one conceded, the French giants were never going home early. Progressing to the knockout rounds, PSG had no trouble sweeping aside Inter Miami with a 4-0 win in the Round of 16. They then improved to send Bayern Munich home, courtesy of a 2-0 result.

We last saw PSG in action on Wednesday, when they embarrassed the mighty Real Madrid with a 4-0 rout, achieved thanks to three goals inside 24 minutes. PSG have scored 16 goals in the US this summer. Chelsea have found the net 14 times. With that in mind, I'm happy to trust both teams to score, a bet that'll work well in your weekend multiples.

Tip: Both teams to score @ 8/13 (bet365)

Bet explanation: You need both teams to find the net at least once each to win your bet.

Big odds for a huge match

My third and final pick from the Club World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford combines our previous tips: taking both teams to score in a Chelsea win. The odds available on the Brits are much more generous than I expected to find, both teams enter with confidence, and the stats suggest we're on the right path.

Chelsea and PSG have met eight times previously, and both teams found the net in five of those matches. The previous four games produced 1-1 and 2-2 draws, before a couple of 2-1 wins. Given the occasion, what's at stake, the form of both teams, and both managers playing attacking football, Sunday has all the ingredients of a classic showdown on the big stage.

We'll need a rub of the green to get this bet home and hosed as a winner, but that's reflected in the price. Chelsea know they're up against a real class operator in PSG, but they're much better than the pre-match betting suggests.

Tip: Both score and Chelsea win @ 7/1 (bet365)

Bet explanation: If Chelsea wins, but PSG scores, you'll celebrate with a big prize.

Chelsea v PSG odds

Chelsea win @ 4/1 (bet365)

Draw @ 10/3 (bet365)

PSG win @ 3/5 (bet365)

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

