Chelsea midfielder Enzo: Heat at CWC has been dangerous

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez admits he's struggled with the heat during the Club World Cup in the USA.

Ahead of the final against PSG in New Jersey, the weather has been reaching 38C.

Enzo has featured in every game in Chelsea's run to the final and he said: "Honestly, the heat is incredible. The other day I had to lie down on the ground because I was really dizzy.

"Playing in this temperature is very dangerous, it's very dangerous. Moreover, for the spectacle, for the people who come to enjoy the stadium, for the people who watch it at home.

"The game, the speed of the game is not the same, everything becomes very slow."

"Let's hope that next year (for the World Cup) they change the schedule," Enzo added. "At least so that it remains a beautiful and attractive football spectacle, right?"