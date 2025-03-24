England coach Tuchel warns Arsenal and Arteta: We have a qualifier to play!

England coach Thomas Tuchel insists he plans to play a full-strength XI against Latvia in tonight's World Cup qualifier.

Tuchel says that will include Declan Rice, despite the concerns of Arsenal and their manager Mikel Arteta.

Tuchel said: “Given the fact Declan Rice played after a 7-1…a 7-1 first leg and Declan played the next match with Arsenal. I didn’t have the feeling that they think so much about us so I don’t think we have to break our heads about this

“I take care of the players. We take care about the schedule. But it would be the wrong signal to tell players now: ‘Hey you have tough club matches coming up so I rest you now.’

“We have a qualifier to play, we do what’s good for us, we monitor them, we are in contact with the clubs, we are in high level monitoring where the statuses are known and we won’t take any unprofessional risks.

“Because first of all I feel responsible for the players. I don’t want the player to be injured, I want the players to play in the quarter-finals of the Champions League – all of them – because I want to watch it, I want to see it. So this is where it is and in the end we take care of ourselves and the clubs take care about themselves and the main focus is taking care of the players.”