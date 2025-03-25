Arsenal midfielder Rice proud being part of Tuchel's winning start

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice says he was proud being part of England coach Thomas Tuchel's winning start this past week.

Rice featured in the World Cup qualifying wins against Albania and Latvia.

Of his six years with England, he said: "I've grown so much as a player and as a person in that time.

"Six years ago, I remember ex-pros that have retired now when I was at West Ham telling me, 'Dec, enjoy your career because it goes so quick'. It's just taught me to cherish every moment.

"To play for England is the biggest thing you can do and it's been one of the best journeys I've ever had.

"With Thomas now and this new era, there's still so much more to come and you're going to keep seeing the best of us."