Neymar suggests the World Cup 2026 could change football entertainment forever

Brazil legend Neymar has opened up about the World Cup 2026 and how it may change how football entertainment works in the future.

From June 11th to July 19th 2026, an estimated 104 matches will be played across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada in what will likely be the biggest World Cup in history. While the focus is on the pitch for many fans, Neymar spoke to Disney+ about how the tournament is a great chance to adopt many Americanisms into football, which include how a football game can become a chance to entertain away from what happens inside the 90 minutes of action.

Advertisement Advertisement

"You'll see what the World Cup will be like. I think it's going to be crazy! I think it could change things! It's good for everyone! You don't go to a basketball game (NBA) just to watch a basketball game.

"There's a show. There's a break, people come out dancing. Then there's another break, fans come out shooting hoops. Before the game, someone really famous sings the national anthem.

"They make it worth your while to go. If you take that as a reference, it's good for Brazil. In soccer, you have a 90-minute game and there's nothing during halftime. Everyone goes to the stadium gates to hang out. Why not inside the stadium? Do something different?

"Entertainment can be used in many ways. And without detracting from everyone's focus."

The 2026 World Cup final will stage a Super Bowl-style half-time show for the first time, with Coldplay helping to pick a "list of artists" to perform which will include some of the biggest on the planet. Shows such as these are completely normal at events such as the Super Bowl, where many tune in just to see the performance.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino spoke on the performance, which may help Neymar’s beliefs come true if adopted for the World Cup after 2026 in 2030 which is being hosted by Morocco, Portugal and Spain.

"I can confirm the first ever half-time show at a Fifa World Cup final in New York New Jersey," Infantino wrote on Instagram.

"This will be a historic moment for the Fifa World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world."