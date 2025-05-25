Modric happy to leave Bernabeu a Real Madrid winner

Luka Modric was pleased to sign off a winner at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

The veteran midfielder played his final home game in a Real Madrid shirt for their 2-0 win against Real Sociedad.

Modric will leave Real Madrid after the Club World Cup following 12 years with the club.

He said afterwards, “I said before that the greatest trophy is the affection and love of Real Madrid fans and there are no words to thank them from day one. This is the best and the most important thing for me, because this love is for life. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you have given me over the years.

“It’s a very emotional day for me. In the end, where I cried the least was on the pitch. It was very difficult on the way to the stadium and when I entered the dressing room. There are no words to describe this tribute they have given me and I couldn't even dream of it. I am very grateful and happy for everything that has happened to me in these almost thirteen years at Real Madrid.

“There have been many incredible games at the Bernabéu, but I'll take the penultimate Champions League with the comebacks against PSG, Chelsea and City. Although if I have to choose a moment, I'd choose the comeback against PSG, because I said that if we won, we would lift the Champions League trophy, and we did."

Club World Cup to win

Modric also said, “There’s still a very important challenge ahead, which is the Club World Cup. We're going there with the desire to try to win it.

"It would be incredible to finish my Real Madrid career with another title, which is very big and prestigious, because it's the first time it's been played for. Hopefully, we'll be at the top with the new coach, we'll bring the cup to Madrid and celebrate it with our people."

He added, "My wife and my children have been with me and have supported me at all times, especially in difficult moments. They are always there and that means a lot. There are no words to thank them and they have been my pillars throughout my career. I can only thank them and tell them that I love them very much."