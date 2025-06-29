Javier Mascherano 'proud' of Lionel Messi & Co after Club World Cup elimination

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has admitted he is 'proud' of his side despite their 4-0 FIFA Club World Cup defeat to European champions PSG.

Inter Miami were powerless to resist the quality PSG had at their disposal, conceding four first-half goals as they were eliminated in the round of 16.

Despite the heavy defeat, Mascherano claimed that Messi and his teammates can be proud of how they conducted themselves in the tournament.

Speaking to reporters, the Argentine manager said: "My take on the tournament is we have accomplished the goals we set for ourselves.

“It was crystal clear that when we are competing, we would be able to do so to a certain level. It’s right in your face, we see it clearly.

“We have met the expectations set on us. Regrettably, when they scored a goal so early, it was difficult… it was just too easy the way it was scored.

“The first half was kind of like a bloodbath, but the second half was a bit slower, and we showed everything we are doing in MLS.

"I reiterate I am proud of what my team has accomplished. Going forward, we will focus on the future and leverage our entire experience for domestic competitions."