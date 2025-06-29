Misery for Messi as PSG crush Inter Miami to ease into Club World Cup last eight

Lionel Messi experienced bitter disappointment in his first game against a former club, as a rampant Paris Saint-Germain side dismantled Inter Miami with a scintillating first-half display to ease to a 4-0 victory in the Club World Cup (CWC) last-16 tie in Atlanta.

The Floridians may have enjoyed an unbeaten group stage, but they came into this contest as the clear underdogs against the European champions.

The gulf in quality was clear to see when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia easily drove through the Miami backline, before laying the ball off for Bradley Barcola to force Oscar Ustari into early action.

The Herons failed to take heed of that warning sign, as they shipped a sixth-minute opener from a poorly defended free-kick. João Neves was allowed to make an unchallenged run around the back to steer a header home from Vitinha’s deep free-kick.

Javier Mascherano’s side appeared to be on course to keep the deficit to one in the first period, until the French champions launched a destructive onslaught in the closing stages of the half.

Fabián Ruiz played a key role in PSG doubling their advantage, stealing the ball high up the pitch, before neatly exchanging it with Barcola, and playing it across for Neves to tap in his second.

Matters got worse for Messi and co when substitute Tomás Avilés diverted the ball past his own goalkeeper from Désiré Doué’s drilled cross, shortly before Achraf Hakimi tucked the ball home after his initial effort thumped the crossbar, registering PSG’s third goal in a nine-minute whirlwind for Miami.

With only pride to play for in the second half, the MLS side finally registered their first shot on target just after the hour mark, as Messi saw his tame effort comfortably gathered by Gianluigi Donnarumma at the near post.

Luis Enrique’s charges showed mercy as they took their foot off the pedal as the game wore on, although Barcola still threatened with a deflected effort that looped onto the roof of the net.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Donnarumma made a strong stop to keep out Messi’s downward header, denying the Argentine the seventh CWC goal of his illustrious career.

The Herons ultimately failed to get on the scoresheet as their CWC journey came to a difficult end, while PSG will stay in Atlanta for a quarter-final meeting against Flamengo or Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain)

See a summary of the match here.

