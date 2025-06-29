Tribal Football
Inter Miami coach Mascherano: We're capable of upsetting PSG

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano insists they're capable of upsetting PSG in today's Club World Cup clash.

Inter meet PSG in the round of 16  in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

Mascherano said: "The challenge is to be on the pitch and face perhaps the best team in the world.

"We know how difficult this match is, but that's football. We have the opportunity at any moment to create chances to come out on top. We mustn't think that this match is already over.

"I don't know if we'll fight as equals, but we'll fight with our qualities. We're facing a team that has a lot of energy but has shown that it's not perfect.

"Besides, no team is. If we have the opportunity to upset them, we will." 

