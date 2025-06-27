Raphinha happy to see Barcelona miss out on FIFA Club World Cup

Barcelona ace Raphinha has criticised the sheer number of game top clubs are having to play as the FIFA Club World Cup reaches the latter stages.

Barcelona missed out on a place in the FIFA Club World Cup due to their poor performances in recent Champions League campaign.

Raphinha doesn’t appear to be too bothered, however, hitting out at the footballing calendar, saying all players deserve vaction time.

"Speaking particularly as someone who plays for a European team, we would (currently) be on vacation," Raphinha said.

"Marquinhos and Beraldo, from Paris Saint-Germain, won the Champions League and didn't even get to celebrate properly. They came to the national team and then went to the Club World Cup. They still haven't stopped.

"Many say that this is an excuse. It may or may not be, but having to give up our vacations out of obligation is very complicated. It's our right. Everyone deserves at least a month of vacation. And many of them won't get it."

"If PSG reach the Club World Cup final, they will have the Super Cup right away. It doesn't stop," he added.

"It depends on your point of view. From my point of view, it's very bad to give up your vacation to play something that you are forced to do. At no point did they ask the players if they wanted to.

"It (should be) up to us to accept it. Having to give up your vacation to play in a new tournament is very complicated."