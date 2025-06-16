Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd make sale decision between Hojlund and Zirkzee
Alejandro Garnacho makes Erik ten Hag reunion decision
Man United working on £38 million striker sale
LaLiga promotion showdown: Real Oviedo and Mirandes face-off

Maresca welcomes Delap arrival at Chelsea

Paul Vegas
Maresca welcomes Delap arrival at Chelsea
Maresca welcomes Delap arrival at ChelseaChelsea/X.com
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has no doubts about the potential of Liam Delap.

Ahead of their Club World Cup opener against LA Galaxy, Maresca discussed their new centre-forward signing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said: "I said Liam can be England's number nine when we faced Ipswich.

"Now he is a Chelsea player, I'm going to say again, I don't have any doubt that he can be in the future England number nine.

"We won with Manchester City's Under-23s - he scored 24, 25 goals that season - so he knows exactly what we can give him, I know what Liam can give us. It's a win-win. We like Liam, Liam likes us, so it was an easy conversation."

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupPremier LeagueDelap LiamMaresca EnzoChelseaIpswichManchester City
Related Articles
Olivier Giroud warns Liam Delap about the "cursed" No.9 shirt at Chelsea
Kehl on Chelsea's approach for Jamie Gittens: Let's see how things develop in the future
Chelsea confirm Fofana injury as he is left out of Maresca's Club World Cup squad