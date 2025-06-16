Maresca welcomes Delap arrival at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has no doubts about the potential of Liam Delap.

Ahead of their Club World Cup opener against LA Galaxy, Maresca discussed their new centre-forward signing.

He said: "I said Liam can be England's number nine when we faced Ipswich.

"Now he is a Chelsea player, I'm going to say again, I don't have any doubt that he can be in the future England number nine.

"We won with Manchester City's Under-23s - he scored 24, 25 goals that season - so he knows exactly what we can give him, I know what Liam can give us. It's a win-win. We like Liam, Liam likes us, so it was an easy conversation."