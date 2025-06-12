Chelsea confirm Fofana injury as he is left out of Maresca's Club World Cup squad

Chelsea confirm Fofana injury as he is left out of the Club World Cup squad

Chelsea have confirmed their squad for the Club World Cup which does not include central defender Wesley Fofana.

The Blues have made the decision to allow him to focus on getting fit for the next Premier League season rather than rush him back for this summer’s Club World Cup which will take its toll on every player after another packed football calendar. The Frenchman has struggled to stay fit this season, making just 14 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea under manager Enzo Maresca.

Mamadou Sarr, who signed for the club this week will provide an extra defensive option in the 28-man squad alongside defenders Marc Cucurella, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Malo Gusto, Aaron Anselmino and Josh Acheampong.

The Blues are due to face Los Angeles FC in their first group game in Atlanta this Monday as Maresca prepares to unleash the likes of Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Pedro Neto, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Noni Madueke and new signing Liam Delap as they aim to win the competition.

Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix and Axel Disasi join Fofana as names left out of the Chelsea squad. Transfers away are likely for every player left out, minus Fofana who is expected to slot back into Maresca’s side once he has recovered from injury.