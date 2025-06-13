Olivier Giroud warns Liam Delap about the "cursed" No.9 shirt at Chelsea

Former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has warned Liam Delap about taking the No.9 shirt at the club this summer.

Former strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Romelu Lukaku, Gonzalo Higuain, Fernando Torres and Radamel Falcao are among the names that failed in West London after taking the infamous No.9 shirt. Now, after arriving from Ipswich Town, Delap has taken the number in a move that Giroud warns he should be careful of.

The 22-year-old will wear the number nine shirt, which has been vacant since Aubameyang left Chelsea and the Frenchman, who did not dare wear the shirt for the Blues, was asked about why so many strikers struggle with the pressure of the number of their back.

"When I signed for Milan, Paolo Maldini told me on the first Zoom I had with him, 'Are you sure about No.9? It's kind of cursed’.

“I said it’s not about the number I have on my back which will make me be good and score goals. No, I want the nine. And then I’ve showed him there was no curse, I was doing well.

“It’s not about the number nine, it’s about the position on the field and being a striker is very, very demanding. You can be under the spotlight when things go really well, but you are the first also on the front line when you are not scoring goals.

“You have to show some character and strength mentality-wise. You need to be strong in your head, even in the tough moments stay confident and keep working hard. There’s a lot of pressure when you play striker but for me it’s the best in football. There’s up and downs, you need to be ready for that.”

Delap has been included in the squad for the Club World Cup which starts this weekend and Giroud praised the young striker who he thinks has real quality which will help the constant pressure that may weigh him down once the season begins.

“I think he’s very talented,” he said.

”The boys will help him to settle. I think he will be fine.”