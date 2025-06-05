Man City pushing to beat deadline to close Cherki deal

Manchester City are pushing to close a deal for Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki.

City have already struck personal terms with Cherki and are attempting to close an agreement with Lyon before Tuesday's Club World Cup (CWC) transfer deadline.

For his part, Cherki is eager to see the deal closed and join City's squad for the CWC campaign, says the Daily Mail.

Cherki has a €22.5 million (£19m) release clause in his contract.

At the end of last season and their final game, for the win against Angers, Cherki told reporters: "Thanks to OL, the coach, the staff, the president, my teammates and all people at the club."