Man City eye Xavi Simons as Rayan Cherki alternative

Man City have reportedly named RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons as a possible alternative to Rayan Cherki should they fail to sign the Lyon playmaker.

Several reports are saying that Cherki, 21, has already said ‘yes’ to Man City and an official offer will be made to Lyon soon, but they aren’t resting on their laurels.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to L'Equipe, Pep Guardiola’s side have identified Simons, 22, as their ideal alternative should the deal for Cherki fall through for whatever reason.

Simon’s is widely expected to leave RB Leipzig this summer, just six months after making his move from PSG permeant following their failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Several Premier League clubs are understood to be interested in Simons, with Man United and Arsenal both keeping tabs on the situation.