Man City legend Aguero insists players will embrace CWC workload

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has dismissed concerns about there being too many games.

Aguero, who won the Premier League on countless occasions as a Citizen, retired from the sport due to a heart issue.

The forward is especially looking forward to seeing City compete in the Club World Cup.

"I believe that it won’t be a problem for the players, as they are used to competing in World Cups, Copa América, European Champions, Concacaf Gold Cups, whatever it may be," Aguero told Fifa. "They are prepared and they are used to pre-seasons, so, in that sense of being locked together for a month, we have done it since we were eight years old.

"So, that won’t be an issue, but the mentality is different, it changes, as playing for your country is one thing, but playing for your club is different. This is something new, similar to representing your country in a FIFA World Cup.

"So, it’s something new that every player will want to win, that’s evident, but I think that it’s something new that they will focus on becoming the first team to win this tournament.

"It is always great to be a pioneer, to be the (FIFA) Club World Cup champion, as well as wearing the badge to show that you are the reigning champion. Just like it happens in the Champions League or in the Libertadores, where it shows that you are the reigning Libertadores or Champions League champion, in this case, you will be the first one, and you will be recognised as the FIFA Club World Cup winner until the next edition.

“So, it will be a great tournament, and I’m sure we’ll have a great time. It will be a very intense month."