Man City's Dias sends message to Amorim as he joins Man Utd

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has a message for a new Portuguese arrival in the Premier League.

Dias was speaking about his club’s title hopes for the season and other topics ahead of the international break.

He touched on the new arrival at Manchester United - former Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Dias said: "I need to check if when I went to the first-team when I was a youngster, if he was still there (at Benfica).

“We were close together at least. I wish him well, not too well. It's another Portuguese coming into the main stage of the football world so I'm happy for that."