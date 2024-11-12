Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd players rally to support Van Nistelrooy after Amorim axe
Dias reveals Viana will join Man City in February
Amorim eager to work with Mount at Man Utd
Man Utd announce Van Nistelrooy departure

Man City's Dias sends message to Amorim as he joins Man Utd

Ansser Sadiq
Man City's Dias sends message to Amorim as he joins Man Utd
Man City's Dias sends message to Amorim as he joins Man UtdAction Plus
Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has a message for a new Portuguese arrival in the Premier League. 

Dias was speaking about his club’s title hopes for the season and other topics ahead of the international break. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

He touched on the new arrival at Manchester United - former Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim

Speaking to Sky Sports, Dias said: "I need to check if when I went to the first-team when I was a youngster, if he was still there (at Benfica).  

“We were close together at least. I wish him well, not too well. It's another Portuguese coming into the main stage of the football world so I'm happy for that." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueDias RubenAmorim RubenManchester CityManchester United
Related Articles
Amorim says Gyokeres will likely leave Sporting this season as Man Utd interest grows
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd ask for Quenda; Liverpool 2 options for Van Dijk successor; Real Madrid Xabi contact
Dias reveals Viana will join Man City in February