Tribal Football
Most Read
Aston Villa find replacement for wantaway Martinez
Bryan Mbeumo's Man United salary offer revealed
Chelsea agree Joao Pedro deal
Aston Villa set Morgan Rogers asking price

Luis Enrique "very happy" as PSG thump Inter Miami

Carlos Volcano
Luis Enrique "very happy" as PSG thump Inter Miami
Luis Enrique "very happy" as PSG thump Inter MiamiPSG/Facebook
PSG coach Luis Enrique admits he was left happy after their rout of Inter Miami on Sunday.

PSG won 4-0 - with all the goals arriving in the first-half - as they outplayed Inter Miami in their Club World Cup round of 16 clash.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Joao Neves struck twice, with Achaf Hakimi and an own goal also on the scoresheet.

Afterwards, Enrique stated: "I feel very good, we started the match very well.

"We controlled the game, we created a lot of chances, we were excellent in the first half, in the second, we had a little less energy, it was different, but I am very happy. 

"I am delighted with all the players for their mentality, we must continue to improve as always, because that is how professional football is, but I am happy."

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupLigue 1Inter MiamiPSG
Related Articles
Ibrahimovic blasts: Don't blame Messi! Inter Miami are a circus; their players have no idea!
Beckham defends Inter Miami after PSG hammering
Javier Mascherano 'proud' of Lionel Messi & Co after Club World Cup elimination