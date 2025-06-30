Luis Enrique "very happy" as PSG thump Inter Miami

PSG coach Luis Enrique admits he was left happy after their rout of Inter Miami on Sunday.

PSG won 4-0 - with all the goals arriving in the first-half - as they outplayed Inter Miami in their Club World Cup round of 16 clash.

Joao Neves struck twice, with Achaf Hakimi and an own goal also on the scoresheet.

Afterwards, Enrique stated: "I feel very good, we started the match very well.

"We controlled the game, we created a lot of chances, we were excellent in the first half, in the second, we had a little less energy, it was different, but I am very happy.

"I am delighted with all the players for their mentality, we must continue to improve as always, because that is how professional football is, but I am happy."