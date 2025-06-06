Kompany excited by Boca Juniors vs Bayern Munich Club World Cup clash

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany is excited to showcase his club to a global audience at the Club World Cup as the Bavarians head to the USA after a Bundesliga-winning season on home turf.

Kompany led his side back to the top of the Bundesliga table in his first full season in charge, and now heads to the Club World Cup to take on Auckland City, Boca Juniors and Benfica in Group C.

Despite the tumultuous build-up around the tournament, Kompany insists his charges are treating it incredibly seriously as they search for more silverware.

He explained: “The closer we get to the tournament, the more you can see the excitement grow. I think we're part of a club here with Bayern Munich, where every trophy is important, so by the time we get to America, it will be a priority.

“I know we have a global fanbase, so I wouldn't be surprised to see the fans that we bring from Munich and Germany mixed with the fans that we have internationally. I think that'll be quite special, but it'll be special because we play against teams as well from South America or different continents that have huge fanbases there as well."

Given the 32 teams coming from all corners of the globe, no team is seeing that more starkly than Bayern. They face off against 'familiar' foes in Benfica, but the semi-professionals of Auckland as well as Boca will provide a different challenge. It is the latter that excites the Belgian coach the most.

Kompany added: “It’s difficult to predict, but for sure, unique. It's always difficult to picture the entire competition when it's the very first time we're going to it. But if I can name a benefit of it, it is to play in a competitive game against Boca Juniors.

"That in itself is something exciting to see; some of the best fanbases in the world - ours and theirs, and some of the most traditionally successful clubs in the world - come up against each other.

“It's a great opportunity to showcase the club, not just to our fans, but also to people who might become future fans. And I have no doubt that there'll be no lack of passion for this tournament."

Fanbases aside, Kompany's main aim for the future after the Club World Cup is to keep the traditions surrounding Bayern going, building success with a squad that works well together.

“Bayern remains a very traditional club, despite being global and super advanced in terms of branding and commercial things. It remains a very traditional club.

"So, wherever Bayern Munich goes, it's still the Bayern Munich that people from the 90s, or 80s, or 70s, or 60s can associate with, and that tradition lives every day within this club. We're trying to continue the next chapter, of course, of this club.

"And you see, you feel the full power and the full commitment to the football success as well in the future.

“I think the players I see here, I can identify with a lot. I know what motivates them, or I understand what motivates them. I understand what their ambitions are, what the simple concerns they also have sometimes. It's not always about the big things, but the small things they are going through that maybe the outside world doesn't want to understand. I've been there, I've been in these type of dressing rooms, and I'm very lucky to have a very good group of players who enjoy spending time together. And so I understand how important it is to protect that dynamic.”

