Video: Jamie Gittens speeds away from Dortmund training after failed Chelsea move

Borussia Dortmund ace Jamie Gittens was filmed speeding away from training after his move to Chelsea collapsed just before the mini transfer window deadline.

Chelsea and Dortmund were unable to agree on a fee for the 20-year-old winger with the German club turning down their latest £55 million offer, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gittens is understood to be very keen on making the move and has already agreed personal terms over a massive seven-year deal with Chelsea.

The Premier League side remain interested in his services and are likely to make another move once the normal transfer window opens on July 1st.

Frustrated with the situation, the Englishman was filmed speeding away from training just hours after the deal collapsed.