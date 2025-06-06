Juventus receive CWC loan boost

Juventus have received a Club World Cup boost over their loan players.

For Randal Kolo Muani, Francisco Conceicao and Renato Veiga, Juventus have already received the green light from their respective clubs to be part of their Club World Cup squads.

Advertisement Advertisement

France striker Kolo Muani joined Juve on-loan from PSG in January, with defender Veiga from Chelsea and winger Conceicao from Porto joining at the same time.

However, at Juve, no final decision has been made about whether to include all three in their squad for the USA.

New Juve GM Damien Comolli and director Giorgio Chiellini are discussing the final make-up of the squad, which must be registered by June 11.