Alisson set for Liverpool return after concussion

Alex Roberts
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is set to return to the club after suffering a concussion in Brazil's 2-1 World Cup qualifier win over Colombia on Friday.

The 32-year-old collided with Colombia defender Davinson Sánchez during Brazil's 2-1 win, with both players forced off the pitch in the 78th minute.

Liverpool have now confirmed that the shot stopper is set to return to Anfield to undergo further assessment by the club’s medical staff.

It remains to be seen whether Alisson will be fit to face Everton in the Merseyside Derby once the international break is over.

Liverpool have lost two consecutive games for the first time this season, first being knocked out of the Champions League by PSG, and then losing their Carabao Cup crown to Newcastle.

Arne Slot’s side remain heavy favorites to win the Premier League, however, sitting 12 points above second-placed Arsenal.

