Inter Milan vice-president Zanetti welcomes their CWC group draw

Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti says the club is excited to be part of the expanded Club World Cup.

Inter have been grouped with River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds and CF Monterrey.

Zanetti said after the draw: “We are happy because we are in a competitive group and we will prepare in the best way possible for all three games. We have a very competitive side and we will prepare in the best way possible.

“The passion for football in this country is clear and this competition will definitely be watched by lots of fans. This is the first edition of this new format for the FIFA Club World Cup and will definitely allow everyone to see what sort of levels each team play at, I’m sure all of the clubs will be happy to take part.”

He added, “The tournament will start when the competitions are finished in Europe and most of the world, but the players will be well prepared and will do an excellent job to arrive in the best way possible.

“In our group, there’s not just River Plate, but also Monterrey and Urawa Red Diamonds: nothing is ever given in these competitions. All of the games must be played with care and attention, also because we will see what sort of form the teams will be in come the end of the season. ”