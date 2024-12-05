Inter Milan legend Bergomi proud receiving Athletic Bilbao award

Inter Milan legend Beppe Bergomi saw Athletic Bilbao shock Real Madrid last night.

Bergomi was the guest of honour as he was presented with Athletic's "One Club Man" award for playing out his career with Inter.

The Italian said before kickoff at San Mames: "It is difficult to keep players in the same team forever, but it is absolutely possible.

"We must give importance to what it means to retain talent. I have always been aware of the significance of Athletic because international football has been one of my passions. Athletic eliminated Napoli from the Champions League in 2014. It is a club with a unique history that values ​​the continuity of its players and considers them as communicating vessels.

"I understand what it means for Athletic to compete against such strong and calibre teams."