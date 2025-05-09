Inter Milan president Marotta shopping for CWC centre-half signing

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta is keen to bring in a new centre-half next month.

The Champions League finalists will shop at the younger end of the market and Marotta already has four names on his shortlist, says Il Corriere dello Sport.

Advertisement Advertisement

Marotta wants the centre-back signed in time to be registered for the Club World Cup and will act in the shortened June transfer window.

Koni De Winter, of Genoa, is being discussed, as has Udinese defender Oumar Solet. Bologna pair Sam Beukema and Jhon Lucumì are also under consideration.

Inter will seek to spend around €20m and seek a defensive addition who can play at centre-half and wing-back in the same vein as Yann Bisseck.