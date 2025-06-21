Inter Milan defender Acerbi warns fan: I'm crazy, I'll beat the s*** out of you

Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi turned on a PSG fan yesterday while at the Club World Cup.

Acerbi was angered by the taunts of the fan during a meet-and-greet for Inter. The fan in question mocked Acerbi referring to PSG's 5-0 rout of Inter in last month's Champions League final.

Acerbi sought help from a translator before responding to the taunter.

The translator told the fan in English on Thursday: "You must be serious with him."

Seconds later, Acerbi stepped in to say in Italian: "I´m serious. Don't make fun of me - I don´t like it. ... I´m crazy, I´ll beat the s*** out of you."