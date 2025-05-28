Tribal Football
Inter Milan and Marseille reach Henrique agreement

Inter Milan are closing a deal for Olympique Marseille winger Luis Henrique.

Inter and OM have been haggling for some weeks over a fee for the former Real Betis starlet.

Sky Italia says an agreement has now been struck over a fee of €23m plus €2m in bonuses.

The breakthrough came last week as Inter president Beppe Marotta met face-to-face with Marseille counterpart Pablo Longoria.

Inter expect forms to be completed and signed before the Club World Cup transfer deadline falls next week.

