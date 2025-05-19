Presidents to meet as Inter Milan seek Marseille agreement for Henrique

Inter Milan and Olympique Marseille are entering a new round of talks this week over Luis Henrique.

Inter and Marseille have been haggling for some weeks over the Brazil attacker.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Inter president Beppe Marotta and Marseille counterpart Pablo Longoria are set to meet face-to-face this week to thrash out the final details of a deal for Henrique.

Inter's last offer was for €25m plus €5m in bonuses. However, OM are demanding a straight €30m cash to sell the attacker.

Marotta and Longoria will now meet in an attempt to close the agreement. Inter are keen to close a deal in order to have Henrique available for the Club World Cup.