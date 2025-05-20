Marseille president Longoria confirms Inter Milan target Henrique will be sold

Olympique Marseille president Pablo Longoria has confirmed star winger Luis Henrique will be sold this summer.

The exciting Brazil international is the subject of intense negotiations with Inter Milan. The two clubs are haggling over a fee of around €30m for Henrique.

“Discussions are ongoing with other clubs, not just this club (Inter)," said Longoria to Foot Mercato.

“We aim to sell Luis Henrique before June 30 for financial reasons and out of respect for our ownership. The Club World Cup radically changed contracts.

“You can see that the market is moving much earlier. I’m proud that Luis Henrique has attracted interest from many European clubs because I promised him this before he arrived.”