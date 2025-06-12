Inter Miami v Al Ahly: Predictions, best bets and odds as Club World Cup commences

The newly revamped Club World Cup kicks off this Saturday evening in Miami.

Sponsored Content, GambleAware, 18+

Advertisement Advertisement

Inter Miami and Al Ahly meet in the opening fixture of the 2025 Club World Cup, as both teams attempt to get their respective campaigns off to the perfect start.

It's unlikely that either of these participants will reach the latter stages of the competition, but each will be desperate to make their mark in the latest edition of FIFA's flagship international club tournament. Inter Miami and Al Ahly join Brazilian giants Palmeiras and 2004 Champions League winners Porto in an extremely competitive Group A, with all matches between these teams taking place at venues on the United States' east coast.

Javier Mascherano's men are one of three American sides on this summer's Club World Cup roster, as the Seattle Sounders and late arrivals LAFC also prepare for action. Al Ahly secured their slot by virtue of their 2020/21 CAF Champions League crown (they also won this competition in 2023 and 2024), while the Red Devils also lead the CAF coefficient rankings by some considerable distance.

We sift through the betting markets to provide you with the best tips ahead of this keenly anticipated clash….

Inter Miami v Al Ahly, Sunday, 01:00 BST

Inter Miami v Al Ahly tips

Draw (27/10) (bet365)

Over 3.5 goals: 7/4 (bet365)

Tomás Avilés to be booked: 7/4 (bet365)

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Newcomers v Veterans

Although they’ve enjoyed relative success on the continental stage in recent seasons, Inter Miami have never competed on the international stage. Conversely, this will be Ah Ahly’s tenth appearance at FIFA’s most prestigious pan-continental club competition.

The Egyptians have secured a third-place finish at the Club World Cup on four separate occasions, achieving this feat in 2006, 2020, 2021, and 2023 editions. As tournament regulars, Al Ahly are accustomed to the pressures of competing against the world's best teams and assuming the role of sole African representatives. However, this time around, Al Ahly will share that responsibility with Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca, Tunisian outfit Espérance de Tunis, and reigning South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Al Ahly secured a record-extending twelfth CAF Champions League crown in 2024, having previously won the African Cup Winners’ Cup on four occasions. Egypt’s most successful club by some distance, the Red Devils preside over a seemingly impenetrable domestic hegemony.

Having only been established just over seven years ago, Inter Miami’s silverware haul could fit neatly into a dusty corner of Ah Ahly’s bustling trophy cabinet. Nevertheless, the Floridians have already acquired an impressive three major honours since their inception into the MLS. After lifting the Leagues Cup in 2023, Inter concluded the following season at the summit of the Eastern Conference. A second domestic title was granted by virtue of their 2024 performance, clinching the Supporters’ Shield after registering a record MLS points tally.

The Herons were eliminated at the semi-final stage of this year’s CONCACAF Champions Cup, losing out to fellow MLS participants Vancouver Whitecaps. However, many believe Inter Miami now have enough experience, squad depth, and superstar talent to make further inroads in the continental – or indeed international – arena.

Will the seasoned campaigners leverage their tournament know-how to claim all three points, or can the new kids on the block make the most of home advantage? This one is extremely tough to call…..

Betting tip: Match Result – Draw: 27/10 (bet365)

Explanation: This bet wins if the scores are level at the full-time whistle.

Goals galore

Whilst the result of Saturday evening’s keenly-anticipated tie may be difficult to predict, it seems we’re assured of plenty of goals.

No team in the Egyptian Premier League scored more goals than Al Ahly during the 2024/25 campaign, who netted an impressive 52 times en route to a 45th national title. Having registered 28 direct goal involvements across all competitions last term, versatile midfielder Emam Ashour carries a genuine threat. The Egyptian international netted in Ah Ahly’s victory over hosts Al Ittihad at the last Club World Club, helping the Red Devils run out 3-1 winners at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Therefore, don’t be surprised if Ashour makes another decisive contribution in Miami Gardens this weekend.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami’s irresistible attacking proposition pretty much speaks for itself. Led by the legendary Lionel Messi and augmented by his former Barcelona accomplice Luis Suárez, the Heron’s forward line is undoubtedly the most intimidating in the MLS. After netting more than a quarter of Inter Miami’s 79 league goals last season, Messi has yet again produced the goods in 2025. The diminutive Argentinian has claimed ten goals and six assists in his 13 MLS appearances so far, and still appears to be performing at his imperious best. His South American compatriot has racked up 13 direct goal involvements, as the famous Messi–Suárez partnership now flourishes in Florida. The vast majority inside the Hard Rock Stadium will be expecting – and hoping – one of these iconic strikers will score (or at least deliver an assist).

However, Inter Miami’s dynamic duo won’t find it easy to break through their opponent's watertight backline. Boasting the best defensive record in the Egyptian top-flight, Ah Ahly conceded an average of less than a goal per game last season – an incredible achievement in any league.

Betting tip: Over 3.5 goals: 7/4 (bet365)

Explanation: This bet wins if four or more goals are scored during the match.

Disciplinary matters

FIFA usually encourages match officials to embrace a particular approach ahead of any major tournament, whether that be to exercise greater tolerance or clamp down on specific behaviours or activities. It remains to be seen how lenient Club World Cup referees will be this summer, but there is more than enough evidence to suggest several cards could be brandished on Saturday evening.

Despite only picking up a relatively modest 39 bookings during the first half of the 2025 league campaign, Inter Miami have already received a total of three red cards. No other club in the MLS has seen its players given their marching orders on more occasions so far, with Argentinian duo Tomás Avilés and Oscar Ustari and Jamaican defender Ian Fray all sent off within the opening three weekends of the season.

A further omen presents itself when assessing Al Ahly’s recent fixtures, which have produced two red cards for opposing teams. Title rivals Pyramids were reduced to ten men in a dramatic contest back in early April, before Pharco FC goalkeeper Mohamed Saeed was ejected on the final day of the Egyptian Premier League season.

Could we see another red card at the Hard Rock Stadium this weekend?

Betting tip: Tomás Avilés to be booked: 7/4 (bet365)

Explanation: This bet wins if Inter Miami's Tomás Avilés is shown a yellow card at any time

Inter Miami v Al Ahly odds

Inter Miami: 1/1 (bet365)

Draw: 27/10 (bet365)

Al Ahly: 12/5 (bet365)

The odds, correct at the time of publication, are subject to change

Discover the best betting bonuses

If you're looking to take advantage of Club World Cup matches for your betting, Flashscore is here to help. On our betting bonuses page, you'll find some of the best promotions and bonus codes on the market.

Odds, correct at the time of publication, are subject to change.