Video: Ousmane Dembele consoles Lionel Messi after Club World Cup elimination

Lionel Messi was consoled by former teammate Ousmane Dembele after Inter Miami were eliminated from the FIFA Club World Cup by PSG.

Messi was unable to perform another miracle and get the better of his former club on Sunday as Inter Miami fell to a heave 4-0 defeat.

Advertisement Advertisement

Young midfielder Joao Neves scored a brace before Tomas Aviles scored an own goal to put PSG 3-0 up after 44 minutes.

Achraf Hakimi then got in on the act just before half-time securing a quarter-final tie against either Bayern Munich of Flamengo.

After the game, Dembele approached the 38-year-old to console him after the defeat, along with Luis Enrique and Gianluigi Donnarumma.