Hurzeler on Pedro's Chelsea move: It’s an excellent deal for the club, and a good return

Brighton manager has commented on striker Joao Pedro's move to Chelsea this summer and how it will benefit the club.

Chelsea have signed Joao Pedro from Brighton in a deal worth up to £60M as he pens an eight-year deal with the side. The Fluminense youth product scored 30 goals in 70 games for the Seagulls who stand to make around £25M profit on the striker.

Hurzeler opened up on the deal which was announced on Wednesday afternoon and wished Pedro all the best ahead of the new season.

“This is a good move for all parties. It’s an excellent deal for the club, and a good return on a significant investment in an area of the pitch where we have a lot of competition and are already well served in terms of our attacking talent.

“It’s also an exciting move for Joao. It gives him the opportunity to play Champions League football this coming season, and he will of course be keen to cement his position in the Brazil team ahead of the World Cup next summer.

“Joao has given us some wonderful moments – during my time and before I came to the club – so on behalf of everyone I would like to thank him for his service over the past two seasons and wish him the best for the future.”

Pedro's transfer takes Chelsea's spend on Brighton players to £260M in what is a major squad investment from manager Enzo Maresca who has already added the likes of Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens to his overwhelmingly talented attack over the past few months.

Chelsea face Joao Pedro’s compatriots Palmeiras in Philadelphia in the last eight of the Club World Cup at 2am on Saturday, which may feature Pedro alongside Delap in what is a newly renovated attack.