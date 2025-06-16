Gusto: Chelsea players ready for LAFC; I know about Sarr from Lyon

Chelsea fullback Malo Gusto says the players are up for this month's Club World Cup.

Chelsea kickoff their campaign tonight against LAFC.

"As players, we are ready," said Gusto. "It’s going to be a good competition for the club and me as a player, so I’m happy to be able to play in this competition. I’m happy to play and we'll try to win. We trained well and we are ready for tomorrow.

"We want to go deep in this competition. It’s like a new season for us with new players, but the same staff, and we will try to continue to build something between us as a team and create momentum. We want to reinforce the team and the group and try to win this trophy."

Gusto insists there'll be no taking LAFC lightly tonight.

He said: "These will be tough games, but it will be a good opportunity to win a trophy.

"We want to win more trophies because we are all competitive, so it will be really good to play in these types of games. We want to play this competition, try to win, and then be ready for the next season."

Welcome to Sarr

Gusto had a word for new teammate Mamadou Sarr, with the defender arriving from Strasbourg last week. Sarr originally came through at Lyon before joining Strasbourg a year ago.

"I’ve known him for a long time as I grew up in Lyon," Gusto added. "He’s younger than me, but we used to play with each other in the first team and even the second team. I’m very happy to be with him.

"I think he’s also a top talent and a top player who everyone knows at Lyon, and soon everyone will know that too in the future."