Estevao: Chelsea move a dream come true; an incredible opportunity

Estevao Willian is thrilled to be joining Chelsea.

Estevao will move to Chelsea after his Club World Cup commitments with Palmeiras.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told ESPN Brasil: "It means everything. It's a dream come true for me. I've always dreamed of playing in Europe alongside the best. Participating in important competitions like the Champions League and the Premier League.

"It's a dream come true. It will be very important for my life. It's a dream for me and my family. It will be an incredible opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. And I hope to get there and adapt as quickly as possible. I want to play. It's the thing I love to do the most, the thing I enjoy the most."

Asked what he expects from his time in England, "Madness. It will be my first time. And I will stay here. A film runs in my head, from where I started to where I am arriving.

"Obviously I know I will encounter difficulties, but I will be with my family, who are the pillar of my life. It will be an important step for me and for my family. I hope it goes as well as possible. London, Chelsea... it couldn't be better."