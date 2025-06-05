Grealish hits back at fans after being left out of Man City's Club World Cup squad

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish has hit back at fans who have criticised him after he was left out of the Club World Cup squad.

Grealish started only seven times last season under manager Pep Guardiola who has been keen to phase him out of the squad ahead of a summer move away from the side. The England international has now been left out of City's 35-man squad for the Club World Cup, hinting that Guardiola has no use for him anymore.

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor admitted he is “not happy” with Guardiola for unfairly treating Grealish over the past season and the winger has hit back at the comment on Instagram, suggesting that people expect too much from him.

“What u want me to do score a (hat-trick) in 20 (minutes)

The England international also hit back at fans in with a defense of his recent displays, adding: “Haha, I've been bad lately? Score 3 goals in my last 3 appearances over 45 mins but okie dokie love x.?”

Grealish has two years left on his Man City contract and it seems like his days fighting for a spot under Guardiola are over. The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to a number of Premier League sides including his former side Aston Villa but due to his wages the club would have to negotiate a much lower rate for Grealish who is clearly frustrated by the whole situation surrounding his future.