Forest agree to sign star Botafogo duo as two sales also close

Nottingham Forest are set to shake-up their squad as they prepare to welcome two players from Botafogo.

Star striker Igor Jesus and defender Jair Cunha will join Forest after Botafogo's Club World Cup campaign concludes.

The Telegraph says Forest will pay £30m for the pair and aim to make their money back with two sales in the coming weeks.

Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner and midfielder Danilo will soon be sold to Lyon, where owner John Textor also is the majority shareholder of Botafogo.

Turner and Danilo's move to OL will be for an agreed combined fee of £27m.