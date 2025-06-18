Ajax announce the signing of talented Liverpool goalkeeper Jaros on loan

Ajax have confirmed the signing of Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros on loan ahead of the new season.

Jaros will spend the 2025/26 season as first-choice goalkeeper at Ajax as confirmed by the club via their official website. The 23-year-old shot stopper signed a new long-term contract before sealing his transfer, securing his future at the club which suggests that manager Arne Slot has him in his plans heading forward.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Czech has made two first-team appearances for the Reds following injuries to Alisson Becker, including a cameo against Crystal Palace where he came on in the 79th minute and kept a vital clean sheet away from home in the club’s title race. Ajax Technical Director Alex Kroes spoke on the move and listed the qualities he will bring to the Dutch side, who narrowly missed out on the Eredivisie title last season.

"We're very pleased to have brought Vitezslav to Amsterdam. Despite his young age, he has already gained valuable experience and played a full part as a back-up goalkeeper with the English champions. His ability to play out from the back is of a very high level, he is athletic, reads space well, and provides calmness to the defence. His arrival definitely gives our squad a boost in quality."

Jaros’ chances of becoming first-choice keeper with Liverpool have taken a knock recently as even though Caoimhin Kelleher left for Brentford, Ármin Pécsi signed from Puskás Akadémia FC and Giorgi Mamardashvili arrived from Valencia this summer. Jaros will have to impress at Ajax alongside former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson if he wants to return to Liverpool as a choice for a spot between the sticks.