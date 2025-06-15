Cherki takes aim at critics after Man City move

Rayan Cherki has taken aim at the French press after clinching his move to Manchester City.

The France midfielder left Lyon for City, signing in time to be registered for the Club World Cup.

Speaking with Telefoot, Cherki said: "My football is a bit more old-fashioned thanks to my father and my brothers.

"Today's football is less beautiful to watch than it used to be. Today, there are fewer mistakes, but at the same time, there are fewer risks. So I want to rekindle that flame a bit. Everyone knows my attacking style, my dribbling, my passing... It's not what I've worked on the most, I've worked on the awareness of what I wanted to become, which makes the difference."

Voted best dribbler in Ligue 1 at the end of the season, Cherki has made a clear leap in quality in recent months, totalling 12 goals and 20 assists in 44 games with OL.

Best year of my career

He recalled the year, stating: "I think I played the best season of my career, I managed to get people talking only about the positive things: my passes, my dribbling... I don't hear many people talking about the unfounded criticism I received. Few players would have kept their cool and reacted."

And he added: "I'm satisfied with my season, even if I can do 18 times better. Today my only desire is to be on the pitch... I think I've taken a step forward from all points of view: efficiency, defensive work, commitment without the ball.

"Everything that happened to me before made what I did this year possible. I took all my strengths and added them to what I had to improve to have a season like this..."