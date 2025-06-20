Flamengo welcome back Arrascaeta and Luiz Araújo to training ahead of Chelsea clash

Arrascaeta didn't take part in Flamengo's training session last Wednesday (18) for load control work, according to the club. The midfielder was seen wearing trainers and icing his knee at Stockton University in Atlantic City, but should not miss the team's match this Friday (20) against Chelsea in the second round of the Club World Cup.

The No10 posted a photo of himself with ice on his right knee, which worried the fans. Striker Luiz Araújo was also left out of Wednesday's training session for the same reason, but they both took part in Thursday's activity as normal, on the eve of the clash against the Conference League champions at 3pm (Brasília time), which is worth the lead in Group D.

Advertisement Advertisement

Follow the Club World Cup

Before his Club World Cup debut, Arrascaeta didn't join the team for the first training session in the United States. In the following activities, he was present and played against Espérance as normal in the 2-0 win.

Arrascaeta on ice last Wednesday (18) Reprodu

Alex Sandro returned to work on Wednesday. He missed two training sessions due to wear and tear and was not included in the squad for the match against Espérance, but could start in place of Ayrton Lucas.

A near-certain absentee is midfielder De La Cruz, who worked out separately at the start of the session, still recovering from a knee injury.

________________________________

Sponsored by:

FIFA Club World Cup - All matches free, exclusively on DAZN.

Register here to watch.

_______________________________