Beckham attends Inter Miami training as Chelsea touch down

Chelsea disembark the plane as they arrive at Philadelphia International Airport ahead of the start of the FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea have arrived at their training base in Philadelphia ahead of the highly-anticipated start of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday.

The Conference League champions landed in the US shortly before 8.30pm local time (1.30am UK) before travelling to their tournament base at the State's Union Training Facility in Chester.

Advertisement Advertisement

Chelsea are in Group D in the revamped competition and will face Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo, Tunisian minnows Esperance Tunis and MLS side Los Angeles FC, who recently won a play-off against Club América to replace Club León.

The Mexican club were removed from the tournament due to FIFA's rule on owners holding or dealing in shares or securities of other clubs involved in the competition, with Grupo Pachuca also owning a controlling stake in fellow Liga MX team CF Pachuca.

CF Pachua are in Group H - arguably the toughest in the competition - with RB Salzburg, Real Madrid and Al- Hilal.

The Blues will face Los Angeles FC in their opening game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 16th.

_______________________________________________

Sponsored:

FIFA Club World Cup - Every Game Free, exclusively on DAZN.

Sign up here to start streaming.

_______________________________________________

Arise Sir David!

Elsewhere Inter Miami co-owner - and newly-knighted - Sir David Beckham watched on as manager Javier Mascherano took his star-studded players, including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, through their final paces ahead of the opening match of the tournament against Egypt's Al Alhy at the city's Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

David Beckham watched over Inter Miami's training session on Friday Chris Arjoon / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Mascherano said he was looking forward to the atmosphere when the action finally gets underway.

"We’re in quite a unique place because despite being in the United States we're in a place where there is a big Latino community and you can really feel that Latin American atmosphere," he explained.

Defender Jordi Alba has been ruled out of the opening match with a leg muscle injury but should be available against Porto in Atalanta on Thursday and their final group match with Palmeiras in South Florida.

Defensive midfielder Yannick Bright has also been ruled out of the opener in another blow to the Major League Soccer club.

"Obviously we would have loved to have everyone fit for this game and have our full roster, that would allow us to be stronger," Mascherano added.

"This is a unique competition and we are privileged to be a part of it. We are here thanks to what we did last year and I think it is a huge opportunity to test each other out and see what our level is."