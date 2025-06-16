Caicedo ahead of the Club World Cup: Now I’m going to keep trying to reach another level!

Caicedo ahead of the new season: Now I’m going to keep trying to reach another level!

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has opened up on the Club World Cup and the confidence within the Blues squad.

The 23-year-old was outstanding for Chelsea in all competitions last season and helped his side to a Champions League spot as well as the Conference League trophy as the West London side ripped apart Real Betis in the final. Chelsea begin their Club World Cup campaign on Monday against LAFC and Caicedo spoke to the club website about how excited he is for the chance to play in the summer tournament.

“In every game I try to give my best,’ he explained. “I do not put a limit on that, the sky is the limit. I have always told myself that and I believe in every game I can do better and improve.

“I am very happy with what I have been doing in this team during the season, how I have helped the team, and now I’m going to keep trying to reach another level. That is my mentality.’

“It’s going to be a great tournament and I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a great feeling to be here and everyone is working hard to make sure we perform well. That is the most important thing.

“In every game we are going to give our best and do as much as possible to reach our target.”

The Ecuadorian international also spoke on confidence and how fans will be proud of what the side accomplished last season as the club finished their collection of every European trophy.

“Winning the Conference League was really good. The confidence is higher than before because we lifted a great trophy, but that is in the past,’ he concluded.

“Now there is another trophy ahead of us and we will all give our best because we want the trophy. It would be really special for all the team and the fans, so we want to do it.

“I think the fans were happy with us because we finished the season really well. We finished in the Champions League places, we won the Conference League and now we are in this tournament and we will give our best for the club.

“For sure, the fans want to be proud and happy because we are doing well, and we will try to do even better for them.”

Chelsea face Los Angeles FC before clashes with Flamengo and Tunisian outfit Esperance Tunis in what should be an easy route to the next round for manager Enzo Maresca who will be eyeing his next piece of silverware before the season begins.