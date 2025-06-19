Club World Cup: Flamengo v Chelsea predictions, best bets and odds

Chelsea play their second match from Club World Cup 2025 Group D when facing Brazilian side Flamengo in Philadelphia. Experienced sports betting writer Frank Monkhouse offers his betting tips.

English Premier League side Chelsea play their second match of the Club World Cup on Friday at 19:00 BST. Brazilian side Flamengo provides the opposition, with the rivals facing off at the impressive Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Fans in attendance join a global TV audience, with the action broadcast live on major networks, including DAZN.

Both Chelsea and Flamengo enter on the back of impressive wins. The teams are currently locked on three points and two goals, meaning the winner of this weekend's showdown will likely dominate the pool. Do you expect the Blues to claim the desired result, or can Big Mengo double their tally?

Chelsea are the previous winners of this competition, beating Brazilian Serie A representatives Palmeiras 2-1 after extra time in Abu Dhabi. Flamengo appear in their third Club World Cup, but have never tasted success at this level. A first win over Chelsea would certainly boost team morale as they aim to end that wait.

Chelsea v Flamengo tips

Chelsea win @ 3/4 (bet365)

Over 2.5 goals @ 19/20 (bet365)

Palmer to score first @ 9/2 (bet365)

Singing the blues

Chelsea enjoyed a dream start to the revamped Club World Cup competition, with the Londoners beating Los Angeles 2-0 on Monday. The Blues were the firm pre-match betting favourites to secure the points at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and deserve full credit for doing the job in style. They brushed past an opponent from the MLS who never looked likely to pull off a shock upset against their big-name opponents. The defeat and blank leave LA facing an uphill struggle to reach the knockout rounds.

Despite dominating the first half, it took Chelsea until the 34th minute to open the scoring. The Brits had Pedro Neto to thank for breaking the deadlock. He raced clear of the LA defence when latching onto a placed pass from Jackson before rifling home at the near-post to give his team the advantage. Enzo Fernandez scored his ninth goal of the season to make it 2-0 and kill off the contest with 11 minutes remaining. The scorer met a beautiful cross from debutant Liam Delap to complete a near-perfect performance.

Chelsea weren't at their best when beating LAFC, but they didn't need to be. The stats show they dominated the game, ending with 65% of the ball possession, 17 shots at goal, and six on target. They're capable of much better, and after being quite wasteful in the final third of the pitch—by their usual high standards—I expect improvement. Chelsea will secure a second win.

Brazilians are dangerous

Like their opponents in the City of Brotherly Love on Friday evening, Flamengo landed a victory in their opening match. And like their opponents, they did it without encountering too much resistance along the way. Flamengo played Tunisian champion Espérance Sportive de Tunis at the home of NFL side the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday. The scoreboard at the end of play read Flamengo 2-0 Tunis, with the goals scored by de Arrascaeta and Luiz Araujo. Flamengo were impressive, but know they face a much tougher test on matchday two.

The Brazilians were dominant, with 69% of the ball possession against Tunis, 11 shots at goal, and four on target. Early pressure paid off when Luiz Araujo set up teammate de Arrascaeta for the opener with just 17 minutes on the clock. Provider later turned scorer when Luiz Araujo bagged from a Jorginho assist on 70 minutes to kill off any hopes their opponents held of staging a comeback.

In addition to the two goals scored against Tunis earlier this week, Flamengo put five past Fortaleza in the Brazilian Serie A before jetting to the United States. Results show they also found the net a dozen times in all competitions last month. They won't want to surrender pole position in the pool easily, and I expect Flamengo's scoring streak to continue. Add over 2.5 goals to your weekend multiples, including Club World Cup accumulators.

Cole Palmer price boost

As you can see from my two Chelsea vs Flamengo picks - Chelsea to win and over 2.5 goals - I expect plenty of action in Philly on Friday. These sides scored a combined four goals in their opening games and have the quality to build on that. Neither manager will set their team up for an all-out attack, knowing the danger their opponent poses on the counter. Instead, it'll be a battle of wits, with mistakes punished. You won't want to take your eyes off this one.

We're hoping the Brits and Brazilians do their part to deliver a memorable contest by conquering big-match nerves. But which player will make the difference? Leading sportsbooks offer odds on the first scorer, allowing bettors to pick a player and target a handsome return. Those near the head of the first scorer betting list include Liam Delap, Nicolas Jackson, and Pedro Guilherme. But we're siding with the favourite who arrives with confidence to spare: Chelsea's number ten, Cole Palmer.

The 23-year-old English attacker had a few decent chances to get off the mark with a goal against LAFC last time, but he'll be sharper for the minutes. Palmer netted from the penalty spot when his team beat Premier League champions Liverpool 3-1 at Stamford Bridge last month. Traders at bet365 have boosted his odds from 4/1 to 9/2, making him easier to trust. When backing Palmer for the first goal, your chances ride on a young and energetic attacker with confidence in the box. He also takes penalties, making the enhanced odds too good to ignore.

