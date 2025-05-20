Tribal Football
Al-Nassr whizkid Cristiano Jr hits double in Portugal U15 Cup final victory

Al-Nassr whizkid Cristiano Jr hits double in Portugal U15 Cup final victory
Al-Nassr whizkid Cristiano Jr hits double in Portugal U15 Cup final victory
Al-Nassr whizkid Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has made his mark with Portugal U15s.

Having only made his debut last week as a substitute, Cristiano Jr scored twice in the final of the "Vlatko Markovic" tournament against host nation Croatia.

His brace, a thumping left-foot drive and a header, helped Portugal to victory on the day.

After coming through the youth teams of Manchester United and Juventus, following in the footsteps of his father, Cristiano Ronaldo, Cristiano Jr experienced an important moment wearing the national team jersey, 24 years after his father, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, made his debut.

 

