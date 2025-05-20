Tribal Football
Inter Miami coach Mascherano upbeat over Messi contract renewal
Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano is confident Lionel Messi will sign a new deal.

The Argentina captain is coming off contract and has cast doubt on his future with the MLS club over the past week.

But after securing Jordi Alba to a new deal, Mascherano said: "Signing Jordi for the next two years is important to show stability and we hope to have some news on Leo in the coming weeks.

"Messi's permanence would be very important for the club, for the fans and also for the MLS."

Inter co-owner Jorge Mas has also stated in recent days: "We have a contract signed with Lionel until the end of 2025. This is a decision that is up to Lionel Messi.

"On behalf of myself and the club, we are talking to him about the future."

