Morocco's Wydad AC move for Al-Nassr star Ronaldo

Morocco's Wydad AC are making a move for Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo.

As he comes off contract with the Saudis, Ronaldo's future is suddenly in doubt with Al-Nassr relying on rivals to clinch qualification to next season's Asian Champions League.

Off contract at the end of the season, talks over a new deal between Al-Nassr and Ronaldo are yet to commence.

The Portuguese great, instead, is fielding interest from Brazil - and also now Morocco.

Wydad AC, reports Marca, are preparing an offer for Ronaldo and are hoping their Club World Cup participation will help convince the striker about a move to Africa.

At the Club World Cup, Wydad will face Manchester City, Al Ain and Juventus in their group.