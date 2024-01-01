Ethan Mbappe set to sign for Lille on free transfer

After being released from PSG the midfielder has found a new club

Ethan Mbappe, the brother of World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe has found a new club after being released by Paris Saint Germain this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Many rumours spread that he would join his brother at Real Madrid but instead he has decided to stay in France and join French club Lille.

Mbappe posted an emotional goodbye on Instagram after he left PSG leaving many fans in tears as now, they have lost both brothers.

"Seven years of encounters that have left an indelible mark on me. Seven years of priceless human and sporting memories. From the carefree days of childhood to my first steps as a professional, you laid the best foundations for the man and player I aspire to become. For everything you've given me, for all the wonderful people you've put in my path and for the way you've helped me grow, on behalf of my sincere love for you, I say thank you and goodbye PSG”

Fabrizio Romano reported that the 17-year-old will sign for Lille soon on a free transfer that will end the Real Madrid speculation and be a fresh start for the youngster.

This is set to be a long term deal in which Mbappe can shine in France away from the shadow of his brother which has loomed over him since he joined the club.