Petit: Finally! Mbappe soap opera now over - there'll be no excuses at Real Madrid

World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit admits he's grown tired of the coverage of France star Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe will leave PSG for Real Madrid after the Euros.

Former Barcelona midfielder Petit told AS: "I'm happy that the Mbappé soap opera is over, because we lived it every week: will he leave, will he stay, what's happening between PSG and Mbappé, did he have a good breakfast, did he do the sh*t after breakfast?

"I've been tired for a long time. Every week you open the newspapers, go on the internet and something happens. It's been like this for years and every six months: will he sign a new contract, will he stay?

"I don't know if Mbappé will be a problem, but he knows exactly where he's going: to the best club in the world that won the Champions League and La Liga without him, in a dressing room that lives perfectly. There are big egos, but the team comes first because Madrid is more important than any player, even if you won the Ballon d'Or. In Madrid it doesn't matter how important you are.

"Mbappé knows it, he is intelligent and will try to adapt as quickly as possible to his teammates on the pitch. He knows very well that the fans and the press are waiting for him. They will not give him time and they will not give him excuses. In Madrid and at PSG it was the same thing. People were tired of the speculation because it was like a new Netflix series."