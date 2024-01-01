Real Madrid set cash cap to sign Lille defender Yoro

Real Madrid are stepping up their pursuit of Lille defender Leny Yoro.
Real management have made it clear to Yoro and his management team that he is a priority target. But Lille's asking price is proving an issue.
Real have Yoro's commitment over personal terms and have set a ceiling of €40m to buy the French teen, says AS.
Lille are demanding €70m to sell the defender and have already rejected a €60m offer from PSG.
Meanwhile, Real coach Carlo Ancelotti wants Yoro's arrival settled inside the next fortnight. The Italian sees him as a replacement for former captain Nacho Fernandez after his departure for Al Qadsiah.