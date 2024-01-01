Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Real Madrid set cash cap to sign Lille defender Yoro

Real Madrid set cash cap to sign Lille defender Yoro
Real Madrid set cash cap to sign Lille defender Yoro
Real Madrid set cash cap to sign Lille defender YoroLaLiga
Real Madrid are stepping up their pursuit of Lille defender Leny Yoro.

Real management have made it clear to Yoro and his management team that he is a priority target. But Lille's asking price is proving an issue.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Real have Yoro's commitment over personal terms and have set a ceiling of €40m to buy the French teen, says AS.

Lille are demanding €70m to sell the defender and have already rejected a €60m offer from PSG.

Meanwhile, Real coach Carlo Ancelotti wants Yoro's arrival settled inside the next fortnight. The Italian sees him as a replacement for former captain Nacho Fernandez after his departure for Al Qadsiah.

Mentions
LaLigaYoro LenyReal MadridLillePSGFootball TransfersLigue 1
Related Articles
Real Madrid reach terms with Lille defender Yoro
Liverpool fail with bid for Lille defender Yoro
Man Utd, Real Madrid alerted as Lille president Letang admits star pair can go