Ethan Mbappe announces PSG departure

Ethan Mbappe has announced he's leaving PSG.

The teen will follow his older brother Kylian Mbappe out of PSG this summer. While Kylian has committed to Real Madrid, Ethan may remain in France with Lille keen.

Ethan announced on Tuesday: “Seven years of meetings that marked me forever. Seven years of priceless human and sporting memories.

"From the carefree childhood to my first steps as a professional, you (PSG) provided the best foundation for the man and player I aspire to be.

"For everything you've given me, for all the wonderful people I've met along the way and for how you've made me grow, I want to say thank you and goodbye, PSG."