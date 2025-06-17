Tribal Football
Enzo Fernandez takes up Palmer's role as Chelsea's top scorer

Chelsea's Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernandez celebrates after scoring a goal against Los Angeles FC
Chelsea's Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernandez celebrates after scoring a goal against Los Angeles FCPAUL ELLIS / AFP
2025 has been a disaster for Cole Palmer, whose scoring output has plummeted since the turn of the year. However, Enzo Fernandez has become Chelsea's top scorer and assist man of the year.

England's latest wonderkid, Cole Palmer, had set an incredible bar in 2024: 29 goals and eight assists for Chelsea in that time.

However, the turn of the year has brought him down; he has dropped to three goals and five assists, respectively, so far in 2025. Fortunately for the Blues, Enzo Fernandez has dutifully taken up the baton.

The Argentine, who secured the win against Los Angeles FC with 10 minutes to go, did not just score another goal, but served to crown him as the team's top scorer and assist man so far in 2025.

With six goals in those games, and despite it not being his usual role, he has taken over the responsibility for offensive production.

Enzo Fernandez's attacking stats in last 10 matches
Enzo Fernandez's attacking stats in last 10 matchesBeSoccer

